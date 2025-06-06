BrightLearn - Alternative Medicine Definitive Guide to Headaches by Robert Milne

This podcast episode delves into the multifaceted world of headaches, exploring their historical prevalence, the body's pain mechanisms, the limitations of conventional treatments, the psychological factors influencing headaches, and the importance of a holistic, individualized approach to finding relief, all while drawing insights from Robert Milne's book "Alternative Medicine Definitive Guide to Headaches."





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.