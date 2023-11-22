Defining - Do Your Dadgum Job

Puppet Pillaen is doing his dadgum job. He’s going to define “sex” for
everybody in Nebraska. That’s just what we need… a poison pig farmer
defining sex for the rest of us. And that’s how you...
#jimpillen #nebraska #governor #dadgum #job #define #sex #doyourdadgumjob #incoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.