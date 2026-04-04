BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wait… George Washington Built the First U.S. Highway?! - Historian Brady Crytzer
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
925 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 3 days ago
Did you know George Washington helped lay the groundwork for America’s first major highway? Long before modern infrastructure, this road was built to connect a divided nation and unlock the potential of the frontier. What started as a bold vision became a turning point in shaping American identity and unity. This is the story they didn’t teach you in school.


Brady J. Crytzer
WEBSITE: https://bradycrytzer.com/
BOOK: https://a.co/d/0bw95C57


To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Kirk Elliott’s Team Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900


► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com


-------------------------------------------


𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com


Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------


𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives


-------------------------------------------


► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch


► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
podcastunited statesunited states of americaflyover conservativesdavid and stacy whited
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children&#8217;s gut health

The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children’s gut health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Lance D Johnson
Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Belle Carter
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy