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Thousands of reviews yet this is the first known Brix test of supposedly Blackstrap Molasses, which is a folk remedy. Certified organic on its label. Impaired immune from 8 to 30 hours for sugar. Sold by Amz. Food is not returnable to Amz. I should have read Nourishing Traditions before buying this molasses.
Fake blackstrap molasses from Amzn is a good reason to buy from Health Ranger Store.