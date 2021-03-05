© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Times Church that will be destroyed is a democracy church run & elected by people and not by God
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • March 05, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). Laodicea the evil democracy and equality church. The Western feminist nations’ “patriot” “God bless America!” “women’s equality” “humanism” “self-righteous” “democratic” “people power” “Satanism Freemason founding forefather Hellenistic Greek ideology Constitutional Law Gnostic Satanists” End Times apostate lukewarm church is a democratic church and not a theocratic church. They have absolutely no idea what is written in the Bible, because their Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar pastors redefine the Bible verses for the humans, and the humans choose and go to those pastors’ churches that teach them what their itching ears want to hear. The people choose what they want to be taught and what should not be taught. When we real Christians and Jesus teach the truth from the Bible verses, they throw us out of the church and disassociate with us and stop coming to our Internet sites in extreme disgust and anger and frustration and contempt, for they are allergic to the truth. These are the people who hear the truth from the real Christians, and QAnon who has hijacked the real Christians’ real “truth movement,” and they shout out “fake news” and “truth movement” and “New Age witchcraft great awakening” and “QAnon great awakening of the nephilim Atlantis Noah’s days civilization NWO and extermination and replacement of the human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of God,” but they have no idea what real truth is. It is because they despise the real truth. Therefore, they will redefine the hundreds of Bible verses I showed you in my previous daily sermons. They have no conscience or fear of God, because their hearts are seared, and their “uncovered heads” are controlled by fallen angels. The End Times apostate lukewarm Church that was prophesied by Jesus is called the “Laodicea” church, because “lao” means the “people” and “dicea” means “God,” so the people are the gods. The disgusting religious sewer scum religious Christians, who redefine the Bible verses are the ones who choose which Satanist pedophile cannibal non-human Draco avatar “Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry” pastors receive millions of dollars and millions of followers, and which real Christian they throw out to the Illuminati wolves to fight the NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins alone to protect them and their families and the earth and the human specie from the AntiChrist spirit, except for one brother in Christ who was willing to fight alongside me and risk getting himself and his family killed for Jesus and the humans and the earth and the women and the children. It is not God’s “theocratic” church where Jesus who is the Word of God and his Bible verses are reigning and ruling, but it is Satan Lucifer’s Satanist Illuminati 501c3 “democracy equality” church where the putrid religious sewer scum crowds have taken over the church. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.