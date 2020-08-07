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Liberal Turd Sandwich, from Portland (Shocker), ruins Kindergarten Cop, the White Liberal Toomahhh
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74 views • August 07, 2020
#KindergartenCop #Portland #Liberal #White #Arnold #Schwarzenegger
An Oregon woman is taking a victory lap following a local group's decision to cancel a planned screening of Kindergarten Cop after she and others complained that the 1990 comedy makes light of the “school-to-prison pipeline.” They also complained that the movie contains problematic racial undertones.
"It's true Kindergarten Cop is only a movie. So are Birth of a Nation and Gone With the Wind, but we recognize films like those are not 'good family fun,'” Portland author Lois Leveen, who, of course, is white, told the Willamette Week in an email. "They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions."
“Because despite what the movie shows,” she adds, “in reality, schools don't transform cops. Cops transform schools, and in an extremely detrimental way.”
For reference, here is the trailer to the 1990 movie starring former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger:
Archived source: https://archive.ph/SmyYt
Youtube: youtu.be/LzAsz--Mxfo
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/EOqh8YXKGtVj/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vg2nd
Brighteon: brighteon.com/963adc11-4bba-4714-89eb-99b121e6e445
An Oregon woman is taking a victory lap following a local group's decision to cancel a planned screening of Kindergarten Cop after she and others complained that the 1990 comedy makes light of the “school-to-prison pipeline.” They also complained that the movie contains problematic racial undertones.
"It's true Kindergarten Cop is only a movie. So are Birth of a Nation and Gone With the Wind, but we recognize films like those are not 'good family fun,'” Portland author Lois Leveen, who, of course, is white, told the Willamette Week in an email. "They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions."
“Because despite what the movie shows,” she adds, “in reality, schools don't transform cops. Cops transform schools, and in an extremely detrimental way.”
For reference, here is the trailer to the 1990 movie starring former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger:
Archived source: https://archive.ph/SmyYt
Youtube: youtu.be/LzAsz--Mxfo
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/EOqh8YXKGtVj/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vg2nd
Brighteon: brighteon.com/963adc11-4bba-4714-89eb-99b121e6e445
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