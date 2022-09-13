Rockefeller gloats about 9/11 in 1967

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Pay close attention to his analog watch and where the hour Point and minute point are pointing.
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZh8rckCTzc
Mike Heavy
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for the Tip