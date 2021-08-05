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After Destroying Calif. Dams, Eco Warriors Coming for YOU
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110 views • August 05, 2021
With the establishment working fiendishly to destroy four dams in Northern California that literally sustain life in the region, the sustainable development zealots and profiteers behind the scheme will be coming for your community, warned Siskiyou County Water Users Association President Richard Marshall warns in this interview on Conversation That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. The effort to blow the dams, which is proceeding even though 80 percent of voters rejected it, will destroy life in the area—not to mention the environment. But the scheme aligns well with the United Nations and its “sustainable development” plans in Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. Their fight is your fight, Marshall warned—and they will be coming for your town next.
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