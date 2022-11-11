Episode 18 of The Jim Gale Show: E18: Building Community With Permaculture Featuring David Pruit

In this episode, Guest David Pruitt, a fifth generation of “the natural healing space” known as Pruitt’s Tree Resins Ministries, shares insights on permaculture, building community, and freedom.





The company’s motto is “Where good health and healing come naturally.” David created his own permaculture food forest on one acre on land, where over two to three years he converted his red clay soil to 18 inches of rich black soil, later planting 72 fruit trees.





To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1624





Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.





The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.