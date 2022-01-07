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HEATHER PARISI: il mio corpo e la mia salute appartengono solo a me
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20 views • January 07, 2022
Heather Elizabeth Parisi (born January 27, 1960 in Los Angeles, California) is an American-Italian dancer, singer, actress and television personality. She was one of the most popular personalities of Italian television from the late '70s to the '90s.
Thank you Heather!
Lang: ITA with some Eng
Subs: Ita
Thank you Heather!
Lang: ITA with some Eng
Subs: Ita
Keywords
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