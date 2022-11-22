Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stop Sexualizing Kids
60 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 7 days ago |

The Left Is Sexualizing Children

* Violence and cruelty should horrify us.

* Authorities failed to keep the public safe, again.

* [Bidan] uses tragedy as pretext to disarm Americans.

* The first amendment threatens the people in charge.

* The sexualization of children is risking lives.

* There is no justification for this whatsoever.

* Children’s hospitals are sexually mutilating kids.

* Speaking up for kids is a huge no-no for the left.

* We will never stop calling out child abuse.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-children-destroyed-by-this


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315986519112

Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertysecond amendmentself defensetucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmentchild abusefreedom of speech2nd amendmenttyrannybondagesexualizationbarbarismpoliticizationsexual mutilation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket