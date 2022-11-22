Stop Sexualizing Kids

The Left Is Sexualizing Children

* Violence and cruelty should horrify us.

* Authorities failed to keep the public safe, again.

* [Bidan] uses tragedy as pretext to disarm Americans.

* The first amendment threatens the people in charge.

* The sexualization of children is risking lives.

* There is no justification for this whatsoever.

* Children’s hospitals are sexually mutilating kids.

* Speaking up for kids is a huge no-no for the left.

* We will never stop calling out child abuse.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-children-destroyed-by-this





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315986519112

