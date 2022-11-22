Stop Sexualizing Kids

The Left Is Sexualizing Children
* Violence and cruelty should horrify us.
* Authorities failed to keep the public safe, again.
* [Bidan] uses tragedy as pretext to disarm Americans.
* The first amendment threatens the people in charge.
* The sexualization of children is risking lives.
* There is no justification for this whatsoever.
* Children’s hospitals are sexually mutilating kids.
* Speaking up for kids is a huge no-no for the left.
* We will never stop calling out child abuse.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-children-destroyed-by-this
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 November 2022
