⚡️Vladimir Putin held a Meeting with Deputy Defense Minister and ex-chief of staff of the Wagner PMC

⚡️Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and ex-chief of staff of the Wagner PMC Andrei Troshev.
“At the last meeting, we talked about the fact that you will be engaged in the formation of volunteer units that can perform various combat missions, primarily, of course, in the zone of a special military operation.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.