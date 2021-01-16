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One Minute and Forty-Thee Seconds of Political Reality
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11619 views • January 16, 2021
This short video speaks for itself, so our commentary will be condensed to just eight words: Political speeches are not to be taken seriously. 2021 Jan 15 - Source: Life in the Labyrinth http://brandnewtube.com/embed/our-scripted-reality_Sv9APrFduQTCnue
Don't Be Fooled by Pretty Political Speeches
Here is a thoughtful analysis of political speeches that adds additional perspective to this video. It was published by the Foundation for Economic Education on 2017 March 17. Link:: https://fee.org/articles/dont-be-fooled-by-pretty-political-speeches/
Don't Be Fooled by Pretty Political Speeches
Here is a thoughtful analysis of political speeches that adds additional perspective to this video. It was published by the Foundation for Economic Education on 2017 March 17. Link:: https://fee.org/articles/dont-be-fooled-by-pretty-political-speeches/
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