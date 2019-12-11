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Who is "Self"? You can only see Self in what is not Self... atman...anatman
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13 views • December 11, 2019
Preface to Video
Special thanks to Ken Wheeler and Dr. A.K. Coomaraswamy
The intent of this video is to share knowledge about who the “self” is. The phenomenal thinking of “I am” or “Who am I?” has not been taught to us in schools, from current Western Religions nor any other modern Religions or modern philosophy’s as a matter of fact.
There is much to discern in that “your self is NOT what self is.”
This sounds deep, but in fact it is more simple than you think.
This experience of life is not a mystery anymore as the ancients have left enough of a trail of truths to ensure we can always fall back on them. Once you get a basic understanding you will see that the truth is embedded in us and it cannot be any other way.
Peace, Love, and much Respect brothers and sisters…..
Special thanks to Ken Wheeler and Dr. A.K. Coomaraswamy
The intent of this video is to share knowledge about who the “self” is. The phenomenal thinking of “I am” or “Who am I?” has not been taught to us in schools, from current Western Religions nor any other modern Religions or modern philosophy’s as a matter of fact.
There is much to discern in that “your self is NOT what self is.”
This sounds deep, but in fact it is more simple than you think.
This experience of life is not a mystery anymore as the ancients have left enough of a trail of truths to ensure we can always fall back on them. Once you get a basic understanding you will see that the truth is embedded in us and it cannot be any other way.
Peace, Love, and much Respect brothers and sisters…..
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