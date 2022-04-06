BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silent War Ep. 6192: Medically Kidnapped Captain! Major Updates, Stolen Children. War
NemosNewsNetwork
NemosNewsNetworkCheckmark Icon
1351 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
4314 views • April 06, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
"I Have No Idea What's Going On" - Shanghai Officials Separate COVID-Positive Children From Parents As Outbreak Worsens.

EXCLUSIVE: DEMOCRATS IMPLICATED — Georgia Ballot Traffickers Were Using Democrat Officials’ Offices as Stopping Points During Ballot Drop Runs.

US Army Reduces Its Numbers as It Struggles to Find Recruits Who Want to Enter Military Under Joe Biden.

NYC Top Health Official Faces Backlash After Labeling White Women “Birthing People” but Calls Black and Hispanic Women “Mothers”.

“Ban Ghost Guns – Ban Assault Weapons” – Joe Biden Calls For Gun Control After Sacramento Mass Shooting Outside Bar.

HUGE: GOP Officials in More than Half the Wisconsin Counties Are Calling for the Decertification of the State’s 2020 Election Results.

Mask-Wearing Has Left A Generation Of Toddlers Struggling With Speech And Social Skills.

Federal Judge Blocks Air Force on Giving Punishment for Members Who Refused to Take Covid-19 Vaccines.

Army Captain Placed in Mental Hospital for Accusing Commanding General Patrick Donahoe of Pushing Illegal Vaccine.

An Organized Crime Perpetrated on Americans – Experts Claim in Testimony At Least 4.8 Million Ballots Trafficked in the 2020 Election (VIDEO).

DISNEY CRUISE SHIP Employee Caught On Camera Molesting 11-Yr-Old Girl In Elevator…Disney Security Guard Investigating Sexual Assault Told “Keep your mouth shut!”…Disney Reportedly Flew Accused Molester Back To India.

Ukraine Unlikely to Take Back Crimea–Donbass Corridor Through Military Means: Zelensky.


All of this, and more.

If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate

For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news

Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork

Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.

If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!

www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors

Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.

"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."

Other Links

Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
vaccineeconomytruth mediaelection frauddustin nemoscovid-19 vaccinenemos news networktrump won
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy