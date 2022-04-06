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Silent War Ep. 6192: Medically Kidnapped Captain! Major Updates, Stolen Children. War
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4314 views • April 06, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
"I Have No Idea What's Going On" - Shanghai Officials Separate COVID-Positive Children From Parents As Outbreak Worsens.
EXCLUSIVE: DEMOCRATS IMPLICATED — Georgia Ballot Traffickers Were Using Democrat Officials’ Offices as Stopping Points During Ballot Drop Runs.
US Army Reduces Its Numbers as It Struggles to Find Recruits Who Want to Enter Military Under Joe Biden.
NYC Top Health Official Faces Backlash After Labeling White Women “Birthing People” but Calls Black and Hispanic Women “Mothers”.
“Ban Ghost Guns – Ban Assault Weapons” – Joe Biden Calls For Gun Control After Sacramento Mass Shooting Outside Bar.
HUGE: GOP Officials in More than Half the Wisconsin Counties Are Calling for the Decertification of the State’s 2020 Election Results.
Mask-Wearing Has Left A Generation Of Toddlers Struggling With Speech And Social Skills.
Federal Judge Blocks Air Force on Giving Punishment for Members Who Refused to Take Covid-19 Vaccines.
Army Captain Placed in Mental Hospital for Accusing Commanding General Patrick Donahoe of Pushing Illegal Vaccine.
An Organized Crime Perpetrated on Americans – Experts Claim in Testimony At Least 4.8 Million Ballots Trafficked in the 2020 Election (VIDEO).
DISNEY CRUISE SHIP Employee Caught On Camera Molesting 11-Yr-Old Girl In Elevator…Disney Security Guard Investigating Sexual Assault Told “Keep your mouth shut!”…Disney Reportedly Flew Accused Molester Back To India.
Ukraine Unlikely to Take Back Crimea–Donbass Corridor Through Military Means: Zelensky.
All of this, and more.
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"I Have No Idea What's Going On" - Shanghai Officials Separate COVID-Positive Children From Parents As Outbreak Worsens.
EXCLUSIVE: DEMOCRATS IMPLICATED — Georgia Ballot Traffickers Were Using Democrat Officials’ Offices as Stopping Points During Ballot Drop Runs.
US Army Reduces Its Numbers as It Struggles to Find Recruits Who Want to Enter Military Under Joe Biden.
NYC Top Health Official Faces Backlash After Labeling White Women “Birthing People” but Calls Black and Hispanic Women “Mothers”.
“Ban Ghost Guns – Ban Assault Weapons” – Joe Biden Calls For Gun Control After Sacramento Mass Shooting Outside Bar.
HUGE: GOP Officials in More than Half the Wisconsin Counties Are Calling for the Decertification of the State’s 2020 Election Results.
Mask-Wearing Has Left A Generation Of Toddlers Struggling With Speech And Social Skills.
Federal Judge Blocks Air Force on Giving Punishment for Members Who Refused to Take Covid-19 Vaccines.
Army Captain Placed in Mental Hospital for Accusing Commanding General Patrick Donahoe of Pushing Illegal Vaccine.
An Organized Crime Perpetrated on Americans – Experts Claim in Testimony At Least 4.8 Million Ballots Trafficked in the 2020 Election (VIDEO).
DISNEY CRUISE SHIP Employee Caught On Camera Molesting 11-Yr-Old Girl In Elevator…Disney Security Guard Investigating Sexual Assault Told “Keep your mouth shut!”…Disney Reportedly Flew Accused Molester Back To India.
Ukraine Unlikely to Take Back Crimea–Donbass Corridor Through Military Means: Zelensky.
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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