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Curious: Smallpox Jab Re-Approved In 2019: FDA Nods Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine
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265 views • June 01, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Was the MonkeyPox outbreak PLANNED over a YEAR ago Dr. Jane Ruby exposes her findings of “smallpox vaccines” being approved in August last year that they EXPECTED would work for monkeypox!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16vpya-curious-smallpox-jab-re-approved-in-2019-fda-nods-smallpox-and-monkeypox-va.html
Was the MonkeyPox outbreak PLANNED over a YEAR ago Dr. Jane Ruby exposes her findings of “smallpox vaccines” being approved in August last year that they EXPECTED would work for monkeypox!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16vpya-curious-smallpox-jab-re-approved-in-2019-fda-nods-smallpox-and-monkeypox-va.html
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