⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 3, March 2023 - ENG Text

There was no English version today. Here is the text.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the active operations, conducted by the units of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, supported artillery, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware near Kurilovka, Pershotravnyovoye, Masutovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were over 100 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer and 1 Grad MLRS vehicle.





◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Torskoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were over 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 8 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks and 1 D-20 howitzer.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by air strikes, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have resulted in the neutralisation of over 210 AFU servicemen.





💥In addition, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 2 Grad MLRS combat vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers and 1 D-20 howitzer have been destroyed.





💥1 mobile communications center of the AFU 110th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the active operations by Ground-Assault and Army aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware near Vodyanoye, Privolnoye and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy loses were over 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-20 howitzer.





◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, Giatsint-B and Msta-B howitzers, as well as 3 D-30 howitzers destroyed.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 92 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 212 areas.





💥Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Krasnoarmeysk(Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 projectile, launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, and 18 Ukrainian UAVs near Varvarovka, Krasnorechenskoye, Kremennaya, Kuzyomovka, Stelmakhovka, Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Yegorovka, Ivanovka, Kirillovka, Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Alyoshki, Golaya Pristan, Krynki, Novaya Zburyevka and Chervonopodolye (Kherson region).





📊In total, 394 airplanes, 212 helicopters, 3,313 unmanned aerial vehicles, 407 air defence missile systems, 8,129 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,048 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,262 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,680 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.