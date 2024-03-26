Create New Account
3/26/24 USA Balt. Bridge/Port Attack, ATF Agent- Pipe B, US Concert Next Target? #Eclipse
3/26/24: Multiple factors point to planned attack on Baltimore Bridge/Port as the main HAZMAT transport corridor through N.East and the port that exports LNG/Coal. Meanwhile, former ATF agent identified as DC pipe-boomer info-controller. Also, is a 3rd Concert attack planned for the USA? And more....


Lara Logan excellent analysis of Baltimore Bridge and Port attack:

https://twitter.com/laralogan

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/was-it-accident-lara-logan-intel-sources-claim/

Follow Dave Walsh Energy for Balt attack info:

https://gettr.com/user/davewalshenergy


Ashan Benedict, Former ATF agent, concealing evidence of DNC Pipe-b_mb:

https://revolver.news/2024/03/mop-up-man-ashan-benedict-is-this-former-atf-agent-running-j6-pipe-bomb-coverup/


Follow Halah Jaber for deep reports on USA/Israel intelligence war:

https://twitter.com/halajaber


Pastor Troy Brewer: April 8th USA Eclipse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1py3pXv8KS4


President Trump Awesome Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watchv=ERa9Ftc0yeM


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!


We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime! Prayer Wave!!


WE ARE FREE !!


