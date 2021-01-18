© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot update very important from WH T_R_U_MP 4 more years
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1450 views • January 18, 2021
For those who think that this is not significant please go to
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/01/inauguration-cancelled-trump-remains-in-office-abc-nbc-cbs-fox-cnn-msnbc-to-loose-licenses-3223234.html
And choose whether you believe or not, it is happening!
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/01/inauguration-cancelled-trump-remains-in-office-abc-nbc-cbs-fox-cnn-msnbc-to-loose-licenses-3223234.html
And choose whether you believe or not, it is happening!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.