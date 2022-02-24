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1970 Growing up at 4543 Grove St.
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151 views • February 24, 2022
Lyle & Debbie Imel some of our childhood memories… We had a tree in the front yard that supplied many hours of entertainment on finding ways to get up into the tree to climbing and hanging from it’s branches. I really enjoyed our play set in the back yard that I spent hours swinging and the sand box where I made many mud dishes. We had our two cousin Nick & Brock Dailey over since they lived right down the street. We had our parents friends over Mike, Evelyn, Anita, Sharon Potter over. Also John, Julie, Jeff & Victoria(Tori) Wallace. Had a wonderful 5th birthday surprise in our backyard. Yes I still remember it… It was that special.
#childhood #growingup #carey #imel #HoltMichigan
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/growing-up-at-4543-grove-st-
#childhood #growingup #carey #imel #HoltMichigan
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/growing-up-at-4543-grove-st-
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