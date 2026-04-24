Israel's Ben Gurion Airport filled with US KC-46 & KC-135 refueling aircrafts

Footage shows Israel's Ben Gurion Airport filled with American KC-46 and KC-135 refueling aircrafts.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

Israeli Hebrew television networks (Channel 12, Kan, Channels 15 & 14) are in shock.

The biggest security scandal in Israeli Air Force history has been exposed. Technicians working on fighter jets turned out to be Iranian spies — transferring top-secret information to Iran.

✈️ The spies leaked classified data on F-15 fighters, military training materials, and the most sensitive systems of American-Israeli jets.

🌌 Israeli media is asking: Does anyone even understand the depth of this disaster? The espionage has affected the entire military chain.

A silent infiltration — deep inside the cockpit. 🎯

@Ir_intel_voice