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Footage shows Israel's Ben Gurion Airport filled with American KC-46 and KC-135 refueling aircrafts.
@FotrosResistancee
Adding:
Israeli Hebrew television networks (Channel 12, Kan, Channels 15 & 14) are in shock.
The biggest security scandal in Israeli Air Force history has been exposed. Technicians working on fighter jets turned out to be Iranian spies — transferring top-secret information to Iran.
✈️ The spies leaked classified data on F-15 fighters, military training materials, and the most sensitive systems of American-Israeli jets.
🌌 Israeli media is asking: Does anyone even understand the depth of this disaster? The espionage has affected the entire military chain.
A silent infiltration — deep inside the cockpit. 🎯
@Ir_intel_voice