NASHVILLE MAYOR'S OFFICE, MSM FLIP OUT AFTER TRANS SHOOTER MANIFESTO LEAKS; AUTHENTICITY CONFIRMED ✅ [RE-UPLOAD]

The first three pages of transgender school shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto has been leaked to the press, following a March 27 attack that left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead - just days before a "Trans Day Of Vengeance" was scheduled for April 1st.





Police release six minutes of hellish bodycam footage





• The footage show cops trying to find Hale after rushing to the Covenant School

• She was on the second floor, and engaged in a gunfight in a desperate bid to die

• Hale was immediately struck down, but had already murdered six people





As the Epoch Times notes:





Metro Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a statement on Nov. 6 that he had directed the city’s legal director to initiate an investigation into the leak, but he didn't address the veracity of the documents. Other agencies were unable to verify the authenticity of the documents when asked to do so by The Epoch Times on Nov. 6.





“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s law director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released," Mr. O'Connell said in the statement. "That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving."





A spokeswoman for MNPD said there was “no information” they could provide at this time when reached via phone on Nov. 6. So far, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that they can offer no confirmation of the documents, according to a spokesman of the agency.





. . .





Earlier Monday Alex Jones claimed that the Biden DOJ suppressed the document.





The manifesto, which one official described as "astronomically dangerous," was originally to set for release in May, until the Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reversed course, and said it would be released 'soon.'





One week after the stonewalling began, the National Police Association (NPA) joined the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County in suing for all records related to the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.





“We have asked for any manifestos, emails, and any communications related to the case,” Betsy Brantner Smith, spokesperson for the National Police Association, told The Epoch Times.





Tennessee resident Clata Renee Brewer working with the NPA, filed the lawsuit on May 5. Theirs is at least the second lawsuit filed over the shooting.





The FBI also denied a request for Hale's manifesto.





Conservative political commentator Steven Crowder posted photographs of three pages which he alleged are part of a manifesto written by the now-deceased Audrey Hale, who killed six people inside the Covenant School with a firearm in Nashville, Tennessee, back in March. An officer killed Hale as she continued opening fire on the second floor of the building.





“The MNPD is in communication with the Metropolitan Department of Law as an investigation, begun this morning, continues into the dissemination of three photographs of writings during an on-line discussion about Covenant School. The photographs are not MNPD crime scene images,” the statement reads.





Authorities confirmed they discovered a manifesto written by Hale in which she had allegedly planned the attack for several weeks. Following the shooting, authorities obtained the manifesto, which is under an ongoing investigation by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). -Daily Caller







