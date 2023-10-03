Create New Account
NATO Conceded Defeat┃Russia Received The Latest 5th Generation Long-Range Cruise Missile 'KH-BD'
The United States, even in its worst nightmare, could not imagine that the current conflict in Ukraine would not only fail to weaken Russia from a military and economic point of view but would make it much stronger. While Western countries continue to be surprised by the ability of Russian military factories to supply all the necessary weapons to the front, including shells for artillery systems and missiles for multiple-launch rocket systems, the Russian military-industrial complex has not only increased the mass production of the latest Russian Su-57 fighter jets but also began to supply the latest long-range cruise missiles to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

