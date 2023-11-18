Al Qassam 'Destroys' 62 Israeli Military Vehicles, 'Kills' 9 IDF troops In Beit Hanoun | Watch

Hamas' Abu Obaida has made big claims in a new statement on cowardly Israel's losses. According to Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Al Qassam brigades, the group has destroyed as many as 62 Israeli armoured vehicles in the past four days. According to Obaida, Hamas militants are fighting the IDF street by street in Gaza. He claimed that Hamas' resistance has forced Israeli troops to retreat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.