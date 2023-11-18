Create New Account
Al Qassam 'Destroys' 62 Israeli Military Vehicles, 'Kills' 9 IDF troops In Beit Hanoun | Watch
Published 18 hours ago

Hamas' Abu Obaida has made big claims in a new statement on cowardly Israel's losses. According to Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Al Qassam brigades, the group has destroyed as many as 62 Israeli armoured vehicles in the past four days. According to Obaida, Hamas militants are fighting the IDF street by street in Gaza. He claimed that Hamas' resistance has forced Israeli troops to retreat

current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

