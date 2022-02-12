High RadioFrequency detected during a train ride which came from the outside

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most likely a cellphone tower was responsible for the high RF reading I had during a train ride. When I travel I protect myself with a Baby Blanket or a Less EMF Travel Blanket which is very large and can be connected to a grounding cord.
EMF Protection: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/