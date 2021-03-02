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Police caught beating the crap out of a defenceless frail old man.
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52 views • March 02, 2021
All Police are terrorists
An act only has force of law with the consent of the governed . Claim of Right 1689
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.
-Dr. Robert Higgs
Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
NPAS INTIMIDATION
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
POLICE HARASSMENT
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/YuqQ2Np
An act only has force of law with the consent of the governed . Claim of Right 1689
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.
-Dr. Robert Higgs
Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
NPAS INTIMIDATION
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
POLICE HARASSMENT
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/YuqQ2Np
Keywords
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