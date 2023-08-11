Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PAPIERKRIEG GENAU WIE DR KATHERINE HORTON!.mp4
channel image
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
24 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published Yesterday

DR HORTON ERLAUBT DIE VERWENDUNG VOR GERICHT!
DR. HORTONS SCHOCKIERENDER BRIEF AN IHRE NACHBARN
https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/nachbarn-switzerland.pdf
DR. HORTONS APPELL AN DAS PARLAMENT
https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/dr.horton_parlament.schweiz_und_bundestag_redacted.pdf
DR. HORTONS FALLAUSSAGE SIEGFRIED TOMYS
https://jointinvestigation.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/jit-affidavit-case-tomys.pdf
EUROPAPARLAMENT AUSSCHUSS STRAHLENWAFFEN/ENERGIEWAFFEN/DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS DEW
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meetdocs/2004_2009/documents/cm/544/544077/544077de.pdf

Keywords
nsabillbinneydrkatherinehortonicatatormelanievritschan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket