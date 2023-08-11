PAPIERKRIEG GENAU WIE DR KATHERINE HORTON!.mp4

DR HORTON ERLAUBT DIE VERWENDUNG VOR GERICHT!
DR. HORTONS SCHOCKIERENDER BRIEF AN IHRE NACHBARN
https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/nachbarn-switzerland.pdf
DR. HORTONS APPELL AN DAS PARLAMENT
https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/dr.horton_parlament.schweiz_und_bundestag_redacted.pdf
DR. HORTONS FALLAUSSAGE SIEGFRIED TOMYS
https://jointinvestigation.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/jit-affidavit-case-tomys.pdf
EUROPAPARLAMENT AUSSCHUSS STRAHLENWAFFEN/ENERGIEWAFFEN/DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS DEW
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meetdocs/2004_2009/documents/cm/544/544077/544077de.pdf
