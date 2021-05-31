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Texans Organize TO Stop Gender Reassignment Surgeries For Children
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50 views • May 31, 2021
Owen Shroyer heads to the capitol to join in on a protest regarding the most recent bills in the Texas House design to allow pre-pubescent children to receive hormone therapy and sexual reassignment surgeries.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b151f5fe8c1f59947300e1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b151f5fe8c1f59947300e1
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