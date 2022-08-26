Posted 25August2022 iEarlGreyTV:https://rumble.com/v1hatx5-ukrainian-nazis-celebrate-independance-day-with-pow-isis-video.html

Deputy of the Rada Goncharenko threatened Lukashenka with hanging in response to the congratulations of the Ukrainians: https://www.gazeta.ru/politics/news/2022/08/25/18404138.shtml?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop&updated

FSB prevented terrorist attacks at Baltic Fleet facilities and Khrabrovo airport in Kaliningrad: https://rg.ru/2022/08/25/fsb-predotvratila-v-kaliningrade-terakty-kotorye-mestnyj-zhitel-gotovil-po-zadaniiu-boevikov-azova.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop

The Russian Embassy said that the United States is afraid of publicity of the facts about the actions of "Azov": https://iz-ru.turbopages.org/iz.ru/s/1384976/2022-08-25/posolstvo-rossii-zaiavilo-chto-ssha-opasaiutsia-oglaski-faktov-o-deistviiakh-azova?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=mobile&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fyandex.ru%2Fnews%2Fstory%2FPosolstvo_Rossii_zayavilo_chto_SSHA_opasayutsya_oglaski_faktov_odejstviyakh_Azova--5575cb5657f0c9fa1d173367438120cf

Journalists who challenge NATO narratives are now 'information terrorists': https://beeley.substack.com/p/journalists-who-challenge-nato-narratives

Ukraine, Azov, Russia, Journalist, ISIS, United States, War,