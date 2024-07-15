BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Art of winning podcast with Ashton Levarek. More Than a Call: genuine business relationships on the phone with Richard Blank
call center
call center
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 9 months ago

This is the Art of winning podcast. Ashton has spent the last 21 years working with our nation's most elite athletes, leaders and warriors. Ashton has met men and women that live and even die by the phrase 'failure is not an option.' Join us as we explore the mental disciplines, physical practices, and financial tools employed by the true winners of our time, as well as have fun, exploring success and what it takes to win in this thing called life.


What it takes to transform a small startup into a successful, people-centric business? In today’s episode, we explore the journey of Richard Blank, who ventured into the world of call centers in Costa Rica, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and compassion that turned his company into a family.


https://youtu.be/-XQt7QNlH7I


From valuable insights on leadership and employee motivation to the power of storytelling in business, Richard's experiences and wisdom offer a unique perspective on building a brand that's not just about numbers, but about connections. Discover how creating an environment of empathy and personal growth can unlock untapped potential in both employees and clients, making business not just profitable, but fulfilling.



Keywords
businesssalesrichard blank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy