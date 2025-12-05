Mark of the beast: Vatican’s Sunday law will be enforced soon! (34)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 29, 2025.





“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





"On the venerable day of the Sun, let the magistrates and people residing in cities rest, and let all workshops be closed." -Given the 7th day of March, Crispus and Constantine: Codex Justinianus, lib. 3, tit. 12, 3; translated by Philip Schaff, History of the Christian Church, Vol. 3 (1902), p. 380





Canon 29: Christians must not judaize by resting on the Sabbath, but must work on that day, rather honouring the Lord's Day; and, if they can, resting then as Christians. But if any shall be found to be judaizers, let them be anathema from Christ. https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm#:~:text=Canon%2029,can%2C%20resting%20then%20as%20Christians.





"The Pope has the power to change times, to abrogate laws, and to dispense with all things, even the precepts of Christ." "The Pope has the authority and often exercised it, to dispense with the command of Christ." Decretal, de Tranlatic Episcop. Cap. (The Pope can modify divine law.) Ferraris' Ecclesiastical Dictionary.





To change times and abrogate laws points to Daniel 7:25 as he, the pope, is spoken of in that verse.





“Sunday is founded, not of scripture, but on tradition, and is distinctly a Catholic institution.” — Catholic Record, September 17, 1893.





"This organization proposes in every possible way to aid in preserving Sunday as a civil institution. Our national security requires the active support of all good citizens in the maintenance of our American Sabbath. Sunday laws MUST BE ENFORCED." - quoted as "principles contained in the Constitution" of the original organization (then called the American Sabbath Union), cited in The Lord's Day Alliance, Twenty fifth Report (1913), p 6.





“But you may read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, and you will not find a single line authorizing the sanctification of Sunday. The Scriptures enforce the religious observance of Saturday, a day which we never sanctify.” - Cardinal Gibbons, The Faith of Our Fathers (1917 ed.), pp. 72, 73.





Saturday in Spanish is Sabado. That’s Sabbath. SUNday in Spanish is Domingo. Sabado or Domingo. Which of the two sounds more like Sabbath? It’s Saturday.





Christ is Lord of the Sabbath, which identifies Him as the Creator in His 7th day Sabbath commandment. The pope is ‘lord’ of the SUNday, which is his mark. Who will you obey?





