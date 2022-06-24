DISPLACE, DEFILADE, DEBUG THE DEEP STATE!

Jeffrey PratherToday on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET on RUMBLE





TWITTER IS TREACHERY!

BIG GOV = BIG TECH!

UVALDE IS THEIR UNDOING!

PEDO JOE PROPHETS PANDEMIC 2.0!





3 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.





➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.





➡ 2. Dump YouTube and subscribe to The Prather Point on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/ThePratherPoint. Streaming LIVE Tuesday & Thursday at 4pm ET.





➡ 3. Visit JeffreyPrather.com and subscribe to my FREE Newsletter.





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