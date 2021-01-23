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🤡 Joe Biden 🤡 : « Applaudissez, bande de stupides salauds.»
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10 views • January 23, 2021
Vidéo capturée sur Twitter :
Le 46e président des États-Unis, s'adressant aux soldats :
"Applaudissez pour cela, bande de stupides salauds."
"Vous êtes tous une bande d'idiots."
Que croyez-vous qu'il va lui arriver, à cet immonde traître ?
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
Le 46e président des États-Unis, s'adressant aux soldats :
"Applaudissez pour cela, bande de stupides salauds."
"Vous êtes tous une bande d'idiots."
Que croyez-vous qu'il va lui arriver, à cet immonde traître ?
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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