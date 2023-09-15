Untested vaccines for kids!

Robert Kennedy Jr asked Anthony Fauci: “Can you find me 1 out the 72 vaccines for children that had been subject to a safety test?”
Anthony Fauci refused to show evidence, so RFK Jr sued him. After a year Fauci eventually gave him a letter saying: “We have no evidence of any pre-license safety testing on any of the vaccines.”
