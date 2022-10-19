How to Live Forever !BUSSIAN BOX 2022 SPECIAL PREVIEW ( PLZ READ DESCRIPTION)

Creating a Spin Momentum Energy Enhancing Effect Just By VISUALISING ,Yes spinng the aether with your mind , Red Blue Rings
Are all Spun CLOCKWISE ,thier imaginarry oppsite blue or reds spin opposite , the Map give n Show BLUE MALE (AND IN HUMAN MALES AS WELL)
RED FEMALE ditto for the laidies
Red lower female spectrum : EMISSIVE energy leaving the Aether.-SPECTRAL
BLUE upper male spectrum : INCLUSIVE energy joining the Aether : ANTI-SPECTRAL
GREEN ZONE : 5 DIMENSIONAL IMPLOSION ZONE TRANSLATIONAL (POPCORN INVERSION / POLAR INVERSE SPECTRUM) Dodecahedral .
I have so much to share it's almost impossible to do , help me help you and I will
make it happen .
twitter @vaerospace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.