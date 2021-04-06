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Over the Target: Twitter Bans My 'Mad Cow COVID Disease' Video - While An AstraZeneca Executive Dies From Creutzfeldt-Jakob (Mad Cow Disease) Go Figure!
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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452 views • April 06, 2021
I have been on Twitter on and off now for over seven years and I have only been suspended (for 12 hours) twice in all those years. Last night I posted a video looking at the possibility that the protein 'Prion' that apparently is being put into the MRNA COVID vaccines. The Prion protein has been linked to several animal related diseases including Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, also known as 'Mad Cow' disease. Now that I see how fast Twitter was to react to the video that I shared from my @beforeitsnews Blog and have me suspended until I remove the link to the video Tweet I can see that i was over the target and the Twitter Censorship Ploice did not like me connecting the COVID 19 vaccines to Mad Cow Disease. Such is life and truth in the fast lane. To be continued...

Related videos:

"Will the Present COVID 19 Vaccinations Be the Triggers For the Upcoming 'Mad Cow' Disease Zombie Apocalypse?"
https://rumble.com/embed/vcsccn/?pub=et9v9

EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST: WORLD SHOCKED BY SPARS 2025-2028 DOCUMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Qb6OhTrc7Pc/

Related links:

Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/.uq0.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prion

https://www.webmd.com/brain/what-is-creutzfeldt-jakob-disease

https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/life-science-industry-mourns-death-astrazeneca-s-cancer-r-d-chief-jose-baselga

http://hmi-us.com/publications/sars-cov-2-prion-like-domains-in-spike-proteins-enable-higher-affinity-to-ace2.html

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