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Dr. Lee Merritt: COVID Vaccinations Have Killed More Military Members Than the Virus
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134 views • March 22, 2022
Tenured ten years experience Navy surgeon Dr. Lee Merritt spoke out about the so-called mRNA "vaccines" at the White Coat Summit last year, which are not actually vaccinations. The 'Depop Jab' or 'Death Jab' is a gene altering treatment, which in most cases, can not be reversed.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-lee-merritt-covid-vaccinations-have-killed-more-military-members-than-the-virus/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
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UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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