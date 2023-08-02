Create New Account
Man Working Out At A Gym Suddenly Drops Dead 💉 (2023)
Published 18 hours ago

Covid BC


August 2, 2023


Credit: VaccineInjuries.me


Most gyms required vaccine passports during the pandemic. I can’t believe the amount of people dropping dead.


*Someone used their cell phone to record a cctv security screen, that’s why the video moves around.*


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/LCYubeUb6RbT/

