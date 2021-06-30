2 Eyes 2 Dots

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How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
9mm Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa
Shield SMSc (use KDSSS10MILAW for 10% discount)
https://www.shieldpsd.com/portfolio-posts/shield-mini-sight-compact
Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP
https://www.springfield-armory.com/hellcat-series-handguns/hellcat-rdp-micro-compact-handguns/hellcat-rdp-38-micro-compact-9mm-handgun-hex-wasp/
Chapters
0:00 Hellcat RDP
0:18 Comparing Dots
1:02 Ambidextral
1:28 Training Tool
2:11 Ruger 22/45
2:49 Artist Dupicshun