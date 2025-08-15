Nutritional Approaches to Minimize EMF Damage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ringing ears and headaches from AirPods - some kids feel it instantly while others show no signs… YET. Genetics, diet, sunlight, even skin tone may affect EMF sensitivity, but one fact remains: damage can happen on a cellular level long before symptoms appear. From vitamin D deficiency to constant device use, the risks are rising in our teens. This eye-opening interview reveals the hidden triggers and what parents must do now.
#EMFHazards #ProtectOurKids #ToxicBurden #DigitalDetox #HealthTruth #EMFAwareness #BigTechExposed #BrainHealth #WakeUpCall #DetoxNaturally
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport