Four Spiritual Values For Life - Proverbs 3:21
Published 16 days ago
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Four Spiritual Values For Life.

Proverbs 3:21 (NIV).

21) My son, do not let wisdom and understanding out of your sight,

preserve sound judgment and discretion;

22) they will be life for you,

an ornament to grace your neck.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Four Spiritual Values For Life

Discretion

Sound Judgment

Understanding

Wisdom

https://pc1.tiny.us/2fd48hp4

