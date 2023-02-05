© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Four Spiritual Values For Life.
Proverbs 3:21 (NIV).
21) My son, do not let wisdom and understanding out of your sight,
preserve sound judgment and discretion;
22) they will be life for you,
an ornament to grace your neck.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Four Spiritual Values For Life
Discretion
Sound Judgment
Understanding
Wisdom
https://pc1.tiny.us/2fd48hp4
#son #wisdom #understanding #sight #preserve #sound_judgment #sound #judgment #discretion #life #ornament #grace #neck