Four Spiritual Values For Life - Proverbs 3:21

Proverbs 3:21 (NIV).

21) My son, do not let wisdom and understanding out of your sight,

preserve sound judgment and discretion;

22) they will be life for you,

an ornament to grace your neck.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Four Spiritual Values For Life

Discretion

Sound Judgment

Understanding

Wisdom

