Four Spiritual Values For Life - Proverbs 3:21

Proverbs 3:21 (NIV).
21) My son, do not let wisdom and understanding out of your sight,
preserve sound judgment and discretion;
22) they will be life for you,
an ornament to grace your neck.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Four Spiritual Values For Life
Discretion
Sound Judgment
Understanding
Wisdom
