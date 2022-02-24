This man shouting angrily for the hospital used the COVID-19 testing to make money,earning the profit from national disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This man said:”The COVID-19 testing can use the mixed type of test. You just need to pay 8 to 10 RMB. But the hospital didn’t tell the people before”. Then this man found that the hospital is making profit from national disaster.