The Sane Asylum #63 - 29 October 2022 - Guests: Jeffrey Daugherty, Mallificus Scott + Paul English

The Sane Asylum #63 - 27 October 2022 - Guest: Jeffrey Daugherty
The ingenious iconoclastic heretic Jeffrey Daugherty (www.jeffreydaugherty.com) makes his premiere visit to The Sane Asylum for hour 1. Strap in for this compelling discussion with the formidable Unidoctrinator! Mallificus Scott and Paul English join in for hour 2 to address England’s new non-English, unelected Prime Minister.
