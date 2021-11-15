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Media Says Cannabis The Reason Athletes Are Dropping Dead & Planned-Opolis Is Your Future
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160 views • November 15, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Planned-Opolis, your dystopian nightmare of the future - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/planned-opolis-take-a-virtual-tour-of-your-dystopian-future-techno-prison/
Search - https://search.brave.com/search?q=cannabis+use+disorder+may+be+linked+to+growing+number
Sure, all these athletes are dying from cannabis use - https://whdh.com/news/cannabis-use-disorder-may-be-linked-to-growing-number-of-heart-attacks-in-younger-adults/
Here are some of the people they want you to believe are dying from cannabis disorder - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1455676108477800461.html
Twisting into a pretzel to convince you to get jabbed, heart attacks are a good thing - https://twitter.com/LesProctor/status/1459471100312760320
Bidens vaxx mandate gets smacked down - https://beckernews.com/federal-court-drops-the-hammer-on-bidens-vaccine-mandate-in-devastating-ruling-42965/
When will someone take fauci out - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/dr-fauci-admits-vaccines-not-work-advertised-vaccinated-great-danger-today/
Oklahoma national guard defies pentagon, won't mandate the jabb - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/oklahoma-national-guard-wont-impose-bidens-vaccine-mandate-defying-pentagon/
At this point, it's an IQ test - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1459674551269269508
Just a reminder about vitamin D - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1459557301841391616
Only Sweden got it right - https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1459092421317476354
Bidens Treasury nominee wants the Feds to run your bank account - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/11/12/bidens-communist-treasury-nominee-wants-all-bank-accounts-to-be-controlled-by-the-fed-n2599031
More liberal hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/TheH2/status/1458985114084552706
No alcohol for unvaxxed Russians - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10195703/Unvaccinated-Russians-banned-buying-ALCOHOL.html
Rittenhouse using loophole of a 'trial' to get off - https://babylonbee.com/news/liberals-accuse-rittenhouse-of-trying-to-avoid-punishment-through-legal-loophole-known-as-trial
Slam dunk - https://twitter.com/NumbersMuncher/status/1459165174384967687
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1459294555648323585
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Send me your Chuckism - [email protected]
Sources used in video:
Planned-Opolis, your dystopian nightmare of the future - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/planned-opolis-take-a-virtual-tour-of-your-dystopian-future-techno-prison/
Search - https://search.brave.com/search?q=cannabis+use+disorder+may+be+linked+to+growing+number
Sure, all these athletes are dying from cannabis use - https://whdh.com/news/cannabis-use-disorder-may-be-linked-to-growing-number-of-heart-attacks-in-younger-adults/
Here are some of the people they want you to believe are dying from cannabis disorder - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1455676108477800461.html
Twisting into a pretzel to convince you to get jabbed, heart attacks are a good thing - https://twitter.com/LesProctor/status/1459471100312760320
Bidens vaxx mandate gets smacked down - https://beckernews.com/federal-court-drops-the-hammer-on-bidens-vaccine-mandate-in-devastating-ruling-42965/
When will someone take fauci out - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/dr-fauci-admits-vaccines-not-work-advertised-vaccinated-great-danger-today/
Oklahoma national guard defies pentagon, won't mandate the jabb - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/oklahoma-national-guard-wont-impose-bidens-vaccine-mandate-defying-pentagon/
At this point, it's an IQ test - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1459674551269269508
Just a reminder about vitamin D - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1459557301841391616
Only Sweden got it right - https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1459092421317476354
Bidens Treasury nominee wants the Feds to run your bank account - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/11/12/bidens-communist-treasury-nominee-wants-all-bank-accounts-to-be-controlled-by-the-fed-n2599031
More liberal hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/TheH2/status/1458985114084552706
No alcohol for unvaxxed Russians - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10195703/Unvaccinated-Russians-banned-buying-ALCOHOL.html
Rittenhouse using loophole of a 'trial' to get off - https://babylonbee.com/news/liberals-accuse-rittenhouse-of-trying-to-avoid-punishment-through-legal-loophole-known-as-trial
Slam dunk - https://twitter.com/NumbersMuncher/status/1459165174384967687
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1459294555648323585
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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