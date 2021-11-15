BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Media Says Cannabis The Reason Athletes Are Dropping Dead & Planned-Opolis Is Your Future
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
160 views • November 15, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList

Send me your Chuckism - [email protected]


Sources used in video:

Planned-Opolis, your dystopian nightmare of the future - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/planned-opolis-take-a-virtual-tour-of-your-dystopian-future-techno-prison/

Search - https://search.brave.com/search?q=cannabis+use+disorder+may+be+linked+to+growing+number

Sure, all these athletes are dying from cannabis use - https://whdh.com/news/cannabis-use-disorder-may-be-linked-to-growing-number-of-heart-attacks-in-younger-adults/

Here are some of the people they want you to believe are dying from cannabis disorder - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1455676108477800461.html

Twisting into a pretzel to convince you to get jabbed, heart attacks are a good thing - https://twitter.com/LesProctor/status/1459471100312760320

Bidens vaxx mandate gets smacked down - https://beckernews.com/federal-court-drops-the-hammer-on-bidens-vaccine-mandate-in-devastating-ruling-42965/

When will someone take fauci out - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/dr-fauci-admits-vaccines-not-work-advertised-vaccinated-great-danger-today/

Oklahoma national guard defies pentagon, won't mandate the jabb - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/oklahoma-national-guard-wont-impose-bidens-vaccine-mandate-defying-pentagon/

At this point, it's an IQ test - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1459674551269269508

Just a reminder about vitamin D - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1459557301841391616

Only Sweden got it right - https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1459092421317476354

Bidens Treasury nominee wants the Feds to run your bank account - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/11/12/bidens-communist-treasury-nominee-wants-all-bank-accounts-to-be-controlled-by-the-fed-n2599031

More liberal hypocrisy - https://twitter.com/TheH2/status/1458985114084552706

No alcohol for unvaxxed Russians - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10195703/Unvaccinated-Russians-banned-buying-ALCOHOL.html

Rittenhouse using loophole of a 'trial' to get off - https://babylonbee.com/news/liberals-accuse-rittenhouse-of-trying-to-avoid-punishment-through-legal-loophole-known-as-trial

Slam dunk - https://twitter.com/NumbersMuncher/status/1459165174384967687

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1459294555648323585


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
vaccinesnewspoliticspandemicmandates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Belle Carter
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy