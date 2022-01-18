The Ruling to OSHA Mandate Cancellation Was Win for Employees’ Healthcare Autonomy

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01/14/2022 Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody: The court ruling to OSHA vaccine mandate cancellation was a win for the freedom, also a win for the millions of employees that were desperately trying to hold on to their healthcare autonomy.