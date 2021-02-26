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Nuclear War Is Building?
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153 views • February 26, 2021
Store https://www.infowarsstore.com/ In 1985 USSR Communists Was Talk How Hit USA with Two Nuclear Bomb In One Area In USA Destroy Canada USA Only Alaska Greenland & Mexico Would Make It : Now China Is Plan Order Biden & Democratic In Congress To Hit USA and Then Hit Russia : Then China Would Watch Then And Hit Russia and USA Both Democratic & Biden Are Devils and People Like Mitt Romney Be In Deep Hole Safe His ASS
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