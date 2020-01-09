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Trump Calls For De-escalation With Iran in National Address - FULL SHOW 1/8/20
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178 views • January 09, 2020
Alex Jones will be breaking down all the various facets of this geopolitical crisis and will be taking your calls. Tune in as Alex Jones goes live right after President Trump spoke about the Iranian missile strike. Learn the news behind the scenes here – and share this broadcast!
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"Also, take advantage of the final day of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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