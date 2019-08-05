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Christian Psychology? pt1
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24 views • August 05, 2019
2 Timothy 3:16-17 (KJV)
16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:
17 That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.
email contact info:
[email protected]
Site with flyers to download and info on the coming rally on the 29th in Portland if your in that area but look for them all across the USA:
https://www.freedomfortargetedindividuals.org/
16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:
17 That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.
email contact info:
[email protected]
Site with flyers to download and info on the coming rally on the 29th in Portland if your in that area but look for them all across the USA:
https://www.freedomfortargetedindividuals.org/
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