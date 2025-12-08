Al Thani told Tucker Carlson that Qatar’s ties with Hamas began years ago at the request of the US Govt - clip 2

Al Thani told Tucker Carlson that Qatar’s ties with Hamas began years ago at the request of the U.S. government

➡️He says every dollar flowing into Gaza is routed with the full involvement of Israel and Mossad.

➡️He is basically confirming Israel is effectively bankrolling Gaza’s "terror networks", and Washington knows it.

via Jimmy Dore (https://x.com/jimmy_dore/status/1997709398047625417?s=20) on X: "The reason the United States, Israel, & the Mossad made sure Hamas was funded instead of the secular non violent PLO is so they could set up a scenario where they say “we have no one to negotiate with because Hamas are terrorists“ so they can then wipe out the entire population, ethnically cleanse Palestine & fully take it over."

For more: Tucker Carlson Network's full DOHA interview with the FM of Qatar:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk9ytyoABy0



