Al Thani told Tucker Carlson that Qatar’s ties with Hamas began years ago at the request of the US Govt - clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Thani told Tucker Carlson that Qatar’s ties with Hamas began years ago at the request of the U.S. government
➡️He says every dollar flowing into Gaza is routed with the full involvement of Israel and Mossad.
➡️He is basically confirming Israel is effectively bankrolling Gaza’s "terror networks", and Washington knows it.
via Jimmy Dore (https://x.com/jimmy_dore/status/1997709398047625417?s=20) on X: "The reason the United States, Israel, & the Mossad made sure Hamas was funded instead of the secular non violent PLO is so they could set up a scenario where they say “we have no one to negotiate with because Hamas are terrorists“ so they can then wipe out the entire population, ethnically cleanse Palestine & fully take it over."
For more: Tucker Carlson Network's full DOHA interview with the FM of Qatar:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk9ytyoABy0