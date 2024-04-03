Create New Account
Sayed - Sacred Luxor - Arabic Masterclass Part 3
TheBasesProject
Sayed Noah talks about the text of the Tombos of King Thutmose I - Khefet-her-nebes  district in the west Bank of Luxor and the courtyard of Rameses II in Luxor Temple

This is in Arabic. The English language versions are in production, by the Bases project

The key to this material is the encoding of the rotation of the earth, encoded in the Egyptian artifacts and art

